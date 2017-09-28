Good-bye and thank you to all of Newsvine's Truth Seekers. To the rest, WTF?! ... UPDATE: Tracker not working. See notice.

UPDATE: The activity tracker is not working!

I've learned so much since joining Newsvine seven years ago thanks to hundreds of Viners who sought out Truth and shared it with the rest of us. Some of the best convos I've ever had about why things are the way they are have happened right here, and it was the Truth Seekers among us who made that happen.

It wasn't just about news of the day. The breadth of knowledge and insight of so many Viners in our online community is really stunning. Whether it was information, ideas, or advice, they—YOU—have informed my life in countless ways, and I am a better person for it.

I thank you all and wish you the very best as we go forward from here. I have but one request. Please, hold strong and stay true to your truth telling by whatever means you can.

Shared truth in cyberspace, even if starting just between two people, can grow exponentially beyond the boundaries of a single forum. It can blossom into enlightenment and action for good. But the inverse is also true. Shared lies can become a cancer, eating away at our national consciousness (and conscience!) and invading and corrupting our body politic. It is as lethal to our democracy as hemlock to Socrates.

Because all of you who read this are likely well-versed in how a hostile foreign power has infected our national discourse and our elections, I won't elaborate. You know what's happening and what's at stake. What isn't clear yet is how our nation will deal with this, especially now that our government is run by politicians who have so cynically exploited and benefited from the lies, distortions and propaganda brought on by an army of hackers, trolls and bots.

Which gets back to you. Truth Seekers are on the front lines in defense of our democracy, which, without a doubt, is under siege. You know what you're battling. We've seen it in microcosm here, ranging from innocent misunderstanding or confusion to deliberate promulgation of outright lies. Take your knowledge, skills, intellect and savvy and 'weaponize' it all to combat ignorance, call out the liars, and set the record straight. We are in a war, make no mistake.

That includes our politicians, too. When you see them peddling from their loaded cart of barnyard product, go after them. Encourage others to do the same. Get involved with groups like Our Revolution or Indivisible. Get active in your unions, clubs, and churches or even just your circle of friends and acquaintances. It works. It's why Trump et al haven't been able to get their damn wall or repeal Obamacare—so far. Remember, this is a war without end. They will never give up, and neither should we.

Now, for those of you who've consistently and stubbornly been on the wrong side of Truth, some parting words:

1. You've made me a better researcher. Amazing what can be found with a little time and determination to drop a Truth Bomb on you. Years of doing that enhanced my writing and made me more marketable in my retirement years as an occasional freelancer. Thanks heaps!

2. You're easily exposed. Fact-checking, especially in the Age of Trumpism, is booming. Every lie you tell reveals YOU. Change your name, change your game, doesn't matter. Social media is catching on and ferreting out the bad actors. You'll still be obvious—and a target!

3. Finally, to all the non-pro, fact-immune ideologues out there, WTF? No, seriously. WTF?!!! What kind of empty life do you lead that the light of truth cannot penetrate? How can you say you love this country—as many of you say you do—yet disseminate the most awful, harmful lies that undermine it and all of us? There are no "alternative facts." There are only facts. There is no "version of the truth." There is only truth. There is no dishonor in waking up. There is only ignorance and darkness if you don't, providing fertile ground for our nation's enemies to grow.

Enough of that, now. Newsvine has been a great ride and one hell of an education. We're all moving on.

Truth, Peace and Love to All!