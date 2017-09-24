NFL players are workers with contracts—and union rights

In all the chatter over NFL players taking a knee during the National Anthem, there's been scant attention paid to the fact that the players are workers covered by a union contract (aka collective bargaining agreement or CBA).

What, you may ask, does that have to do with this immediate kerfuffle?

More than you'd think.

The CBA lays out rules the parties must follow. Each party has equal standing. Each party has its own rights and responsibilities. Typically a CBA will have a management or employer rights section defining the parameters of what employers can do. Typically that involves hiring, firing and discipline.

Management can make policies that don't violate the CBA or the law and may proscribe some types of behavior. Breach of management policies may result in discipline, but to prevail in a dispute with the NFL Players Association over that, the policy would have to be promulgated, known and consistently enforced. In the case of "taking a knee" or similar demonstration during the Anthem, none of those factors are present. Consequently, Trump's call for the NFL to fire and "Get that son-of-a-bitch off the field" would not stand if NFL team owners or management followed through. There is no policy, let alone awareness of a policy and consistent enforcement.

Now, let's say the NFL decides to implement a policy. While it's universally accepted that there's really no "free speech" in the workplace, a new policy to compel Trump's idea of patriotism—and, make no mistake, that's what he's trying to do—may be just as problematic and perhaps as unlawful as compelling support for a political party or candidate. In the charged environment that exists now, players' demonstrations, pro and con, over the Anthem have become political statements. That the President of the United States has chosen to make a big deal about it (at another MAGA rally, no less), leaves no doubt about that. Assuming all such demonstrations are peacefully executed and don't interfere with others, the NFL could be in a world of grief by targeting only certain players for discipline.

Considering the public statements from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and several team owners, Trump's effort to push them down that slippery slope appears to be failing spectacularly.