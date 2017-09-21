Newsvine

Why white supremacists can't confront the fact that the source of their economic problems is rich white people

The national economy and sense of well-being is on a

downward slide that accelerated in recent decades.

 

Those responsible are largely white politicians, white

business executives and more recently the graduates

of elite business schools—where the curriculum

involved outsourcing domestic industries that once

allowed people without degrees to prosper.

 

The culprit here is primarily class...  

_______________________________

 

RELATED 

Oxfam Report, Jan. 2017: Just 8 men own same wealth

as half the world

 

