Why white supremacists can't confront the fact that the source of their economic problems is rich white people

The national economy and sense of well-being is on a
downward slide that accelerated in recent decades.
Those responsible are largely white politicians, white
business executives and more recently the graduates
of elite business schools—where the curriculum
involved outsourcing domestic industries that once
allowed people without degrees to prosper.
The culprit here is primarily class...
