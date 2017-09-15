Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 267 Seeds: 1015 Comments: 42948 Since: Aug 2010

House Reps Introduce New Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Russia Investigation's Robert Mueller From Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

New bipartisan legislation seeks to protect the Russia

investigation’s special counsel Robert Mueller from being

fired by President Donald Trump.

 

“If the special counsel is removed, the legislation allows

the special counsel to challenge the removal in court,”

wrote Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers... 

 

Conyers is proposing the legislation with Republican

Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina, and they intend it

to be a companion to a bipartisan bill the Senate

launched in August to bar the president from firing any

special counsel. The laws would be retroactive to Mueller’s

appointment in May.

______________________________________________________________

RELATED

McClatchy: Bills to protect Mueller from firing will get

hearing this month

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor