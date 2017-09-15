House Reps Introduce New Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Russia Investigation's Robert Mueller From Trump

✂
New bipartisan legislation seeks to protect the Russia
investigation’s special counsel Robert Mueller from being
fired by President Donald Trump.
“If the special counsel is removed, the legislation allows
the special counsel to challenge the removal in court,”
wrote Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers...
Conyers is proposing the legislation with Republican
Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina, and they intend it
to be a companion to a bipartisan bill the Senate
launched in August to bar the president from firing any
special counsel. The laws would be retroactive to Mueller’s
appointment in May.
______________________________________________________________
RELATED
McClatchy: Bills to protect Mueller from firing will get
hearing this month