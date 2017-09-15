Trump berated Sessions in Oval Office after Mueller appointment; Sessions calls it 'most humiliating experience' in public life

✂
President Trump reportedly "berated" Attorney General
Jeff Sessions earlier this year after learning that a special
counsel had been appointed to lead the investigation into
his campaign aides' ties to Russia.
In an Oval Office meeting following the appointment of
special counsel Robert Mueller in May, Trump called
Sessions an "idiot" and said he should resign...
Sessions later called the incident "the most humiliating
experience in decades of public life."
