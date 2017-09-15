Newsvine

Trump berated Sessions in Oval Office after Mueller appointment; Sessions calls it 'most humiliating experience' in public life

President Trump reportedly "berated" Attorney General 

Jeff Sessions earlier this year after learning that a special

counsel had been appointed to lead the investigation into

his campaign aides' ties to Russia.

 

In an Oval Office meeting following the appointment of

special counsel Robert Mueller in May, Trump called

Sessions an "idiot" and said he should resign...

 

Sessions later called the incident "the most humiliating

experience in decades of public life."

__________________________________________________________________

 

NOTE: Story based on a report from the New York Times. If you have a subscription or are under the maximum number of free views NYT allows per month, you can read the full story here: Trump Humiliated Jeff Sessions After Mueller Appointment

