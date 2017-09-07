Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 267 Seeds: 993 Comments: 42747 Since: Aug 2010

"DACA Shame" — Randy Rainbow targets the Trumpettes with help from Wayne Newton 😆

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By American Idle
Thu Sep 7, 2017 10:57 AM
Discuss:

—"Welcome back, and I'm joined by my guest, presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway. Kellyanne, great to have you. Haven't seen you in awhile, but then again I haven't stood in my bathroom with the lights off and said your name three times into my mirror. Casey, let's talk about the future of DACA, which, for those viewers who are not familiar, stands for Donald A Cold-hearted Ass-face..."

**SUBSCRIBE FOR THE LATEST RANDY RAINBOW VIDS!**

Get Official Randy Rainbow T-shirts and other fun merch here: http://randyrainbow.spreadshirt.com

Support Randy's Patreon page and get lots of fun rewards: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4881287

LIKE Randy on Facebook for more: https://www.facebook.com/RandyRainbowOfficial

Follow @RandyRainbow on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RandyRainbow

Follow @RandyRainbow on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/randyrainbow/

Please Subscribe and check out RandyRainbow.com for more!

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor