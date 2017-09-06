✂

DAILY BEAST: The Trump Administration Now Has Tons Of DACA Data And Is Poised To Weaponize It

DREAMers trusted the government with their information. Immigration agents could now use it to expedite their deportations.

DACA recipients – often called DREAMers – are facing a new nightmare. According to the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers may use the information these people gave the government as a means of gaining temporary protection to, instead, find and deport them.

In deportation proceedings, the government must prove that the person they want deported is in the U.S. illegally. That can sometimes be tough. DACA recipients – nearly 800,000 of them – gave the Department of Homeland Security information proving they are undocumented so they could get relief from the threat of deportation. They also gave the government information about where they live, work, and go to school. As soon as Donald Trump was elected, immigrants’ rights activists started asking what his administration would do with that information.

In a memo, the Department of Homeland Security answered this question. And its statement – full of wordy legalese – made clear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be able to use DACA recipients’ personal information to deport them...

They worry the data they handed to the federal government could be used to deport them and their family members.

For five years, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children have trusted the government with their personal data so they could get a job and stay in the country. Now there's a growing fear as the Trump administration prepares to end DACA that this information may be used to track them down and deport them...

DHS said its data files “will not be proactively provided” to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The two immigration enforcement agencies will remain able, as they are now, to access this data in criminal cases...

But with President Donald Trump now taking steps to end DACA, the vagueness of the government’s pledge looms quite a bit larger...

DHS' new language dilutes previous assurances made to Dreamers. The application instructions stated that the personal information Dreamers handed over to the government would be “protected from disclosure." The DHS document posted online Tuesday substituted the more passive formulation of "will not be proactively provided"...