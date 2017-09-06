Facebook Found $100,00 in Election Ad Spending Likely Linked to Russia

✂
→ Facebook providing details to U.S. election investigators
→ Ads were meant to stir controversy over ideological issues
Facebook Inc. says it found about $100,000 in ad spending connected to fake accounts likely run from Russia that aimed to stir political controversy in the U.S. ahead of last year’s presidential election.
While the majority of the ads, run between June 2015 and May 2017, didn’t directly reference the election, they amplified “divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum,” Facebook said in a statement. They were connected to about 470 fake accounts and pages on the social network. The company is sharing its findings with U.S. investigators.
“Our analysis suggests these accounts and Pages were affiliated with one another and likely operated out of Russia,” Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos wrote. The ads align with a broader strategy to misinform the public through a new category of attack Facebook calls “information operations,” outlined in a white paper earlier this year.
The finding adds to evidence that Russian money was used to influence American politics, but doesn’t go so far as to directly link it to government actors. While the amount of spending was small, it can go a long way on the social network. The $100,000 backed about 3,000 ads with the potential to reach millions of people, though Facebook didn’t say how many people saw them. About a quarter of the ads were geographically targeted, touching on divisive topics such as race, immigration, gay rights and guns, the company said...