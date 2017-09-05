Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 265 Seeds: 988 Comments: 42514 Since: Aug 2010

BREAKING: Trump says he will revisit DACA decision if lawmakers don't act

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 5, 2017 6:03 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

ON TWITTER

 

Donald J. Trump 

@realDonaldTrump

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!

7:38 PM - Sep 5, 2017

_________________________

The tweet follows less than a day's worth of controversy, demonstrations and push-back spurred by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement this morning that the Trump administration was ending DACA, a program the Obama administration advanced to protect undocumented children from being deported.

 

 

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor