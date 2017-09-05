BREAKING: Trump says he will revisit DACA decision if lawmakers don't act

ON TWITTER
Donald J. Trump
Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!
7:38 PM - Sep 5, 2017
The tweet follows less than a day's worth of controversy, demonstrations and push-back spurred by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement this morning that the Trump administration was ending DACA, a program the Obama administration advanced to protect undocumented children from being deported.