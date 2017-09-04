Labor Day 2017

'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.' — George Santyana

• Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894, after the Pullman strike.

• The bloody strike led to 30 deaths and millions of dollars in damage.

• The strike prompted Congress and US President Grover Cleveland to establish the holiday.

'In a globalized economy, jobs no longer need a passport, but workers do.' — Chrystia Freeland

The city had been home to General Motors’ oldest operating assembly plant until it turned out its last Chevy Tahoe two days before Christmas in 2008. GM’s decision to close the plant triggered a cascade of 9,000 vanished jobs in town and nearby—first at the plant itself, then at companies that had supplied parts and services to it, and then at restaurants that no longer had enough customers and at day-care centers that folded because parents out of work no longer need someone to watch their young kids.

'I know that there are no limits to which the powers of privilege will not go to keep the workers in slavery.' — Mother Jones

The president is filling key positions with allies of ALEC, union busters, and a defender of sweatshop wages... In many cases, Trump’s picks are worse than Trump—and that’s saying a lot.

It was the labor movement that helped secure so much of what we take for granted today. The 40-hour work week, the minimum wage, family leave, health insurance, Social Security, Medicare, retirement plans. The cornerstones of the middle-class security all bear the union label. — Barack Obama

As economists scratch their heads this Labor Day about why the longest economic expansion on record is not translating to increases in most Americans’ standard of living, let’s take a good, hard look at precisely how the power of unions has been curbed. Just as laws permitting collective bargaining helped build the American middle class, a vigorous First Amendment defense of workers’ constitutional rights can help rebuild it today.

'Without labor nothing prospers.' — Sophocles

We plant the food, we drive the cab

We load the ship, we run the lab

We build the bridges, we fly the plane

We do the work, this is our day...