American Idle

To the Trump voters "disappointed" and "let down" by him: He warned you. Observe...

By American Idle
Thu Aug 31, 2017 1:41 PM
3/14/16: Trump recites "The Vicious Snake" by Al Wilson at campaign rally in Vienna, Ohio

MTP Daily: Trump Voters 'Disappointed' In President (video clip)

L.A. Times: 'Disappointed' and 'let down': Trump voters in focus group voice discontent 

Mediaite: Focus Group With Trump Voters Savages President on MSNBC: 'We All Knew He Was a Nut'

Raw Story: ‘Totally lacking in empathy — and I voted for him’: Disillusioned supporter unloads on Trump

____________________________________________

Everything out of his mouth was a warning.

And you voted for him anyway.

What does that make you?

 

