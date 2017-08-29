Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 263 Seeds: 982 Comments: 42117 Since: Aug 2010

OSHA Reduces Reports of Workplace Fatalities, Cuts Obama-era Requirements

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWall Street Journal
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 1:15 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

✂ Move comes as agency cuts back on the amount of information on accidents made available to the public

HIGHLIGHTS:

$ OSHA rolled back Obama Admin rules for info and reports on workplace injuries and deaths following lobbying from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

✂ OSHA removed website links to reports going back to 2009; replaced with limited info about fatalities only from the beginning of the year.

😶 OSHA reduced: public information about workplace accidents; reporting requirements for employers; and press releases about employer enforcement.

☠ OSHA eliminated names of dead workers on workplace fatality reports.

♋ OSHA eliminated names of injured workers from its home page; replaced with a scrolling list of companies and safety committees that "work cooperatively" with the agency.

____________________________________

NOTE: Wall Street Journal is subscription only

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor