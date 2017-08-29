OSHA Reduces Reports of Workplace Fatalities, Cuts Obama-era Requirements

✂ Move comes as agency cuts back on the amount of information on accidents made available to the public
HIGHLIGHTS:
$ OSHA rolled back Obama Admin rules for info and reports on workplace injuries and deaths following lobbying from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
✂ OSHA removed website links to reports going back to 2009; replaced with limited info about fatalities only from the beginning of the year.
😶 OSHA reduced: public information about workplace accidents; reporting requirements for employers; and press releases about employer enforcement.
☠ OSHA eliminated names of dead workers on workplace fatality reports.
♋ OSHA eliminated names of injured workers from its home page; replaced with a scrolling list of companies and safety committees that "work cooperatively" with the agency.
