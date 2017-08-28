Newsvine

Emails Show Trump Associate Boasted That Moscow Business Deal 'Will Get Donald Elected'

WASHINGTON — A business associate of President Trump promised in 2015 to engineer a real estate deal with the aid of the president of RussiaVladimir V. Putin, that he said would help Mr. Trump win the presidency.

The business associate, Felix Sater, wrote a series of emails to Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, in which he boasted about his ties to Mr. Putin and predicted that building a Trump Tower in Moscow would be a political boon to Mr. Trump’s candidacy.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Mr. Sater wrote in an email. “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”...

In another email, Mr. Sater envisioned a ribbon-cutting in Moscow. “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected,” Mr. Sater wrote.

NOTE: The New York Times allows limited free views per month and otherwise requires a subscription. You can read another version of this story at Business Insider: 'I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected': Trump's lawyer is at the center of questions about his ties to a Russian businessman

