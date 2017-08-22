Trump in Phoenix excerpts Charlottesville speech, omits 'many sides' and 'both sides' remarks shown in WH transcripts

The Hill‏

Before President Trump was even close to finishing his rally in Phoenix Tuesday night, fact checkers were on the job, noting the glaring omission he made when he read excerpts of his previous remarks about Charlottesville, VA.

Gone were his references to "many sides" and "both sides" being responsible for the violence that left one dead and dozens injured at a large march and rally of white supremacists, many of them armed with guns.

What was he reading from? Most likely his prepared speech, which, for the most part, he delivered August 12. But in typical fashion, he went off script to make comments of his own.

Here are excerpts from official White House transcripts:

But we're closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time.

Q (Inaudible) both sides, sir. You said there was hatred, there was violence on both sides. Are the --

THE PRESIDENT: Yes, I think there’s blame on both sides. If you look at both sides -- I think there’s blame on both sides. And I have no doubt about it, and you don’t have any doubt about it either. And if you reported it accurately, you would say.

Q The neo-Nazis started this. They showed up in Charlottesville to protest --

THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me, excuse me. They didn’t put themselves -- and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group.