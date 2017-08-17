A Bunch of Trump-Russia Stories All at Once

A Putin-Friendly Oligarch’s Top US Executive Donated $285,000 to Trump
Vekselberg is one of Russia’s richest men. Bloomberg recently estimated his net worth at $15.5 billion. The same month that Intrater pumped that quarter of a million dollars into Trump’s inauguration bank account, Vekselberg publicly expressed hope for the lifting this year of the tough US and European economic sanctions imposed on Russia after it annexed Crimea and supported pro-Russian separatists fighting in Ukraine.
Trump-Russia emails suggest Moscow's attempt to infiltrate the campaign may have gone further than we knew
Russia's interference in the election was an elaborate and multi-faceted effort. The Kremlin's tactics to that effect included establishing personal contact with Americans perceived as sympathetic to Moscow; hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign; launching a disinformation campaign aimed at spreading fake news and pro-Trump agitprop; and breaching US voting systems in multiple states to manipulate electoral data.
Surveys contradict Trump claim that Comey had lost FBI confidence
Annual employee surveys released by the FBI on Wednesday show former Director James Comey was highly regarded, contradicting President Donald Trump’s claim when he fired Comey this year that he had lost the confidence of the agency’s workers.
Fusion GPS co-founder to be interviewed by Senate panel
The co-founder of the firm that commissioned a dossier of salacious allegations against President Donald Trump will be interviewed later this month by the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to a source familiar with the issue.
Newly Leaked Emails Just Revealed Trump Family Implicated In $350 Million Fraud Investigation
It’s beginning to look like Special Counsel Mueller will catch President Trump and his three eldest children committing the first ever reality TV show assisted financial crime, all collaborating in a $350 million dollar bank fraud related to the Trump SoHo Condominium Hotel.
A top FBI investigator has unexpectedly stepped away from special counsel Mueller's Russia probe
A highly experienced FBI investigator and former army officer hired by special counsel Robert Mueller to examine Russia's interference in the 2016 election has unexpectedly stepped away from the probe [and] is now working for the FBI's human resources division... It is unclear why he stepped aside, or if he did so voluntarily.
Trump’s Business of Corruption: What secrets will Mueller find when he investigates the President’s foreign deals?
Robert Mueller has assembled a team of sixteen lawyers. One of them is fluent in Russian, and five have extensive experience investigating and prosecuting cases of money laundering, foreign corruption, and complex financial conspiracies. The path from Trump to Putin, if one exists, might be found in one of his foreign real-estate deals.
Senate chairman hopes to wrap up Russia investigation this year
Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, [is] “hopeful that we can bring finality to this by the end of the year," noting that he doesn't expect additional surprises in the investigation. "I also can’t anticipate anything new that might come up that we don’t know today that would extend it by a month or two months... So I am conscious of the fact that I need to do this expeditiously, but I need to do it thoroughly and I won’t do anything to cut it short."