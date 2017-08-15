BREAKING: Photo Emerges of Anti-Fascists Violently Disrupting White Supremacists; Trump Condemns 'Both Sides'

Following statement on infrastructure, President Trump answers questions on Charlottesville and other topics. Full video here: http://cs.pn/2vYYeal Watch on YouTube

Trump Targets 'Alt Left,' John McCain and George Washington at Impromptu Presser

He also pitched a winery he says he owns

At an impromptu press conference today, Donald Trump engaged reporters in an extended Q and A about violence in Charlottesville, which he said was on "both sides."

He said when he had spoken before he didn't have all the "facts" and is now aware of violence from the "alt left."

He condemned Nazis and "white nationalists" and emphasized there were "good people" among the demonstrators organized by white supremacist groups to protest the removal of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

He asked if statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson should also be taken down because they were slave owners.

During the presser, Trump also:

♦ confirmed he had not been in contact with the mother of killed counter protester Heather Heyer;

♦ threw shade at John McCain for voting down "repeal and replace" of Obamacare;

♦ and exited with a pitch for his Charlottesville winery, which he says is "one of the biggest in the U.S." *

