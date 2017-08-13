Lie with frogs, get up with sleaze

Pepe the Frog, once a benign cartoon character, morphed into a hate symbol after being adopted by so-called "alt right" white supremacist groups. Pepe creator Matt Furie now has a campaign to "Save Pepe" by "reclaiming his status as a universal symbol for peace, love, and acceptance." Info: http://kck.st/2vv8jei

Donald Trump's remarks following the violence in Charlottesville, VA, yesterday have drawn almost universal criticism for failure to identify and condemn the racist, so-called "alt right" groups involved. The glaring exception to the blowback was the alt right:

“People saying he cucked are shills and kikes. He did the opposite of cuck. He refused to even mention anything to do with us. When reporters were screaming at him about White Nationalism he just walked out of the room.”

Trumpepe tweet during campaign: http://bit.ly/1K70ojB

”Trump comments were good. He didn't attack us. He just said the nation should come together... He said that we need to study why people are so angry, and implied that there was hate...on both sides!”

“There was virtually no counter-signaling of us at all. He said he loves us all. Also refused to answer a question about white nationalists supporting him. No condemnation at all. When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room...God bless him.”

“We are determined to take this country back. We're gonna fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That's why we voted for Donald Trump because he said he's going to take our country back.”

These reactions should come as no surprise to reasonably regular followers of real news. There have been multiple reports of spikes in hate crimes since Trump's election.

Even before that he struggled to repudiate KKK support and only did so after sharp criticism for failing to do so.

His campaign, which started with his blistering attacks on Muslims and Mexicans, became notorious for rallies marred by violence he egged on, leaving no doubt about his views of how differences should be resolved.

His agenda has in part has been driven by the "alt-right Steve Bannon wing" in the White House, spurring former Republican ethics lawyer Richard Painter to call for the firing of both Bannon and Seb Gorka after the Charlottesville attacks.

His administration now is engaged in a sweeping rollback of civil rights efforts across the entire federal government—which is, no matter the pretext, a heaping platter of red meat to the racists in Trump's base.

Who but the worst among us favor these acts?

This is a dark hour in America. Divisions run deep. Fear and anger spiral. Dozens injured, three dead. And the life of the 20-year-old suspect may also be destroyed by a sick act spawned in a hate-soaked soul.

Will Trump and his apologists suffer any consequences?

That remains to be seen. What's clear is that, increasingly, Americans believe racism is an "imminent threat," according to an April poll taken just as Trump was completing 100 days in office. Recent incidents of race-based violence since then, including yesterday's in Charlottesville, could ignite more blowback with significant repercussions on the presidency, Congress, and next year's mid-term elections.

This is on Trump now. The warts he's gotten from Pepe the Frog are infected. They must be excised with surgical precision one way or the other.