Stepped-up rhetoric on North Korea wipes $1 trillion off world stocks

The damage inflicted on world stocks this week by the escalating war of words over North Korea topped $1 trillion on Friday, as investors again took cover in the yen, the Swiss franc, gold and government bonds.
With the tense mood pushing European shares down for a third day and Wall Street set to fall again, global stocks were on course for their worst week since Donald Trump won November's U.S. presidential election.
Now installed in the White House, Trump issued a new warning to Pyongyang on Friday, tweeting: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."
North Korea had responded to Trump's previous promise to unleash "fire and fury," with a threat to land a missile near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam...