How Russia Used Racism to Hack White Voters

...Former intelligence officials and scholars who study the intersection of race and electoral politics told The Root that it is not surprising that much of the fake news that targeted the United States was rooted in racist sentiments...
The impact of these fake-news attacks is still being studied, but what is clear is that many white Trump supporters are actually OK with the possibility that Kremlin interference won the White House for Trump.
“If that’s what it took,” David Gubert, a Trump supporter, told the New York Times in January. “I’m glad they did it.”...
Christian Gant, a former counterintelligence officer who spent more than four years at the FBI and the CIA conducting surveillance operations against Russian targets, said that part of any intelligence officer’s job is to pick up on social discord that his agency can exploit. However, what was troubling about what Russia did was that it has convinced conservatives that it is not a bad thing to have relations with Russia...
“President Putin was able to convince a large segment of the United States that Russians are not our enemy. That is a textbook covert influence campaign. And the way that you do that is find individuals who are apt to believe that [Russia is not our adversary] and you grasp on to their racism, lack of intellect and support a person like Donald Trump who panders to that."...