News Analysis: Critics say Foxconn is a con

Wisconsin is on the verge of “absorbing” at least $3 billion to lure Foxconn — formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. — into building and staffing a proposed $10 billion plant in southeastern Wisconsin.
The Taiwanese company — one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers — would produce liquid-crystal display screens for computers, TVs and other electronic devices.
The massive factory complex would be located in either Racine or Kenosha county — in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s home district — and draw heavily on water from Lake Michigan.
In addition to massive incentives from the state, the deal requires changes in state governance, reconfiguring the physical environment of the plant site and eliminating environmental safeguards.
Republicans are willing to give all of this to a company with a dubious record of making its promised investments and an appalling record on workers’ rights and safety...
