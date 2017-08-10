It's unambiguous and definitive. These five charts prove that the planet is heating up.

✂

The warming of the Earth’s climate is indisputable.

A new international climate change report, prepared by 450 scientists from more than 60 countries, has published trends from thousands of data sets that — across the board — present a clear-cut picture of a warming world.

Led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the report revealed that heat-trapping gases, global temperatures, ocean heat content, and sea levels reached record or near-record highs in 2016. It is the 27th version of the report, titled State of the Climate in 2016, and is being published as a special 280-page supplement in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

NOAA released the report documenting irrefutable evidence of global warming, even as President Trump and high-level members of his administration have expressed skepticism about the phenomenon, especially the human role.

Five indicators from the report, in particular, offer a particularly compelling illustration of the changing composition of the Earth’s atmosphere and the warming that has occurred in lockstep...

