Investigators want phone records related to Trump Jr. Russia meeting

Congressional investigators are interested in obtaining phone records pertaining to Donald Trump Jr.'s June 9, 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer, CBS News has confirmed.
CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports that a congressional source says there is "high interest" in obtaining cell phone records and phone records in general around the meeting, which Trump Jr. had agreed to because he had been led to believe that the lawyer had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.
And there is also interest in the email accounts of all of those involved in the meeting. In addition to Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort also attended the gathering. A congressional source says "we want all relevant documents" connected to the people in the meeting. Investigators would want to know all that was discussed between the parties, before, during and after the meeting...