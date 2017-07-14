Newsvine

American Idle

BREAKING: Trump Team's Russia Meeting Included At Least Eight People Or More

...So far acknowledged in attendance: Trump Jr., Kushner, Manafort, Veselnitskaya, Akhmetshin and publicist Rob Goldstone, who helped set up the meeting. 

A source familiar with the circumstances told CNN there were at least two other people in the room as well, a translator and a representative of the Russian family who had asked Goldstone to set up the meeting. The source did not provide the names...

 

UPDATE: July 14, 2017, 6:27 PM

The headline reflects a recent change in CNN reporting upgrading the number of people in attendance from six to eight.

