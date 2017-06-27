'He kind of looks like a dick': Name calling in Pharma Bro trial abounds; 120 potential jurors dismissed

New York Times reports:
More than 120 potential jurors in the fraud trial of Martin Shkreli were dismissed Monday, with some calling him “a snake,” “the most hated man in America” and “the face of corporate greed”...
The negative comments built up to the point that Mr. Brafman began to signal to Judge Matsumoto when potential jurors had said enough that he could challenge them for cause, to stop them from going “on a tirade against Mr. Shkreli.”
Raw Story reports:
Jury selection started out slowly in the trial of the price-gouging “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, because potential jurors just don’t like him...
“This is the price gouger of drugs."
“I think he’s a very evil man.”
“I looked right at him, and in my head, I said, ‘That’s a snake’."
“He kind of looks like a dick."
