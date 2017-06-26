CBO: 22 million more uninsured under Senate health bill

✂ HIGHLIGHTS
Senate Republicans’ health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured over a decade, according to a new Congressional Budget Office projection
The legislation would also cut the federal deficit by $321 billion over 10 years, driven by deep cuts to Medicaid and skimpier aid for people purchasing private coverage
Those savings also give Republican leaders much-needed flexibility to add financial sweeteners aimed at winning over skeptical GOP senators
The bill provides less generous financial support to purchase private coverage compared with Obamacare, and patients would cover more out-of-pocket expenses
The uninsured rate among older, low-income Americans would spike as the result of much higher premiums
Customers in the individual market would initially see sharp premium increases until 2020, after which premiums would drop as states get more leeway to slash Obamacare’s coverage requirements
Republican leaders are committed to holding a vote on their bill dismantling Obamacare before the July 4 recess
