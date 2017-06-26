Newsvine

CBO: 22 million more uninsured under Senate health bill

Senate Republicans’ health care bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured over a decade, according to a new Congressional Budget Office projection 

The legislation would also cut the federal deficit by $321 billion over 10 years, driven by deep cuts to Medicaid and skimpier aid for people purchasing private coverage

Those savings also give Republican leaders much-needed flexibility to add financial sweeteners aimed at winning over skeptical GOP senators

The bill provides less generous financial support to purchase private coverage compared with Obamacare, and patients would cover more out-of-pocket expenses

The uninsured rate among older, low-income Americans would spike as the result of much higher premiums

Customers in the individual market would initially see sharp premium increases until 2020, after which premiums would drop as states get more leeway to slash Obamacare’s coverage requirements

Republican leaders are committed to holding a vote on their bill dismantling Obamacare before the July 4 recess

