AP Scorches Trump in Fact Check: He 'contradicts homeland security secretary' and 'can't be counted on to give accurate information'

Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: AP
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 4:26 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump can’t be counted on to give accurate information to Americans when violent acts are unfolding abroad.

The latest deadly London attacks, like one in the Philippines last week, prompted visceral reactions from Trump instead of statements shaped by the findings of the U.S. intelligence and diplomatic apparatus. He got ahead of the facts emerging in Britain’s chaos Saturday and got it wrong in the Philippines case, calling the episode there a “terrorist attack” when it was not.

A look at some of his weekend tweets about the London attack and rhetoric that came from the president and his aides about climate change and more last week...

 

