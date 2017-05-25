GOP operative confirms receiving hacked data during campaign

✂
A Republican operative in Florida received a trove of Democratic documents from the Russia-linked hacker believed to be a key player in the Kremlin's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
The Wall Street Journal identified the operative as Aaron Nevins, who last summer told hacker Guccifer 2.0 to "feel free to send any Florida based information" after learning that the hacker had tapped into Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee computers.
Nevins set up a Dropbox to allow Guccifer 2.0 to share 2.5 gigabytes of stolen DCCC documents, according to the Journal. The GOP operative then published some of the material on the blog HelloFLA.com, using a pseudonym.
Guccifer 2.0 sent a link to the blog post soon afterwards to Republican operative Roger Stone, a longtime confidante and associate of then-candidate Donald Trump.
Nevins told the Journal in an interview that after receiving the stolen documents from the hacker he "realized it was a lot more than even Guccifer knew that he had."
The DCCC documents that were leaked to Nevins analyzed voters in key Florida districts, breaking down how many people were considered dependable Democratic voters, undecided Democrats, Republican voters and the like.
