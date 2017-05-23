Trump-Russia News We Missed #5: The Jared Kushner 'Person of Interest' Edition

Jared Kushner and wife, Ivanka Trump (center) flanked by now-former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who's currently under investigation for contacts with Russia, and White House Chief Stategist Steve Bannon Source

Last week major stories about Trump-Russia connections, investigations, disclosures and so on virtually sucked the air out of the news cycle. Viner Kenm77's seed provides some highlights through Friday afternoon, May 19: All the bombshell Trump stories that broke this week.

Friday night saw another huge revelation, seeded by yours truly: Russia probe reaches current White House official, people familiar with the case say. That was around 6 PM Central (my time). Three hours later, this: Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner 'person of interest in Russia investigation'

Though some viners were rightly skeptical about the Kushner report, based on a tweet by New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali, that publication has now backed it up in its own story of May 22: Trump’s Russia Scandal Is Becoming a Corruption Scandal:

A week ago, it appeared that the probe would center around the activities of a handful of figures who are now marginal within Trumpworld: former campaign manager Paul Manafort, foreign policy adviser Carter Page, and deposed National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. That has changed. The Washington Post reported Friday that investigators have identified a current White House official as a person of interest in its financial probe. (The story hinted, and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Aliconfirmed, that the person is Jared Kushner.) Ominously for Trump, the Post reports that the FBI is “determining whether any financial crimes were committed by people close to the president.” While Kushner’s public persona differs wildly from that of the president in the functioning of his real-estate work, he is a kind of mini Trump. Inheriting an empire from his father, he has operated in gray areas of the world economy and positioned himself to gain handsomely from Trump’s election. Kushner has met with the head of a Russian bank functionally controlled by Vladimir Putin. He appears to be eager to use his proximity to Trump to make a buck; his family business is exploiting the familial connection to sell visas in China. Trump himself has a long, nontransparent history of business dealings with organs of the Russian state. (Last week, The Wall Street Journal dug up another case.) All this implies that the probe is scrutinizing the financial aspects of Trump’s business, which is a family operation. While some Trump advisers opposed the firing of Comey, Kushner reportedly advocated for it. That fact may seem strange if one thinks of Kushner as a voice of pragmatism. But it is easier to understand if you think of him as a figure sitting near the heart of a financial scandal, who harbors a strong interest in suppressing the investigation.

And that's one of the stories we missed. And it's a biggie!

A couple days ago, viner TR-421173 shared the following Kushner stories—all M.I.A. on Newsvine as far as I can tell—in his comment here:

They all reference financial entanglements and other information that might support a basis for investigation.

Which brings us to today and this Vanity Fair "exclusive": Sources Say Chris Christie Gave Jared Kushner Legal Advice:

The two, whose spokespeople deny this claim, used to be adversaries. But the New Jersey governor knows something about being investigated, and the president's son-in-law knows how Christie investigates.

Fuel for the fire or food for thought, young Mr. Kushner looks like he might have a lot of 'splainin' to do.

Stay tuned...