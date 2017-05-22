Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 254 Seeds: 911 Comments: 39477 Since: Aug 2010

Bannon, Priebus skip out on Trump's Israel visit, fly home to handle political crisis

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: Israel News - Haaretz.come
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 1:34 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

✂   

Controversial White House adviser and chief of staff joined Trump for trip to Saudi Arabia, but left for home instead of flying to Israel

_________________________________________

President Trump's senior adviser Stephen Bannon, who was with the President this weekend in Saudi Arabia, did not continue with him to Israel on Sunday. Instead, Bannon went back to Washington, together with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, in order to handle the political crises facing Trump in the American capital. 

 

RELATED

McClatchy DC: Government plane brings Trump’s top aide home early amid Russia scandals

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus returned to Washington following the first leg of President Donald Trump’s maiden foreign trip.

The move came as the White House remains embroiled in several scandals involving the investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the presidential election.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor