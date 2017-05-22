Bannon, Priebus skip out on Trump's Israel visit, fly home to handle political crisis

✂
Controversial White House adviser and chief of staff joined Trump for trip to Saudi Arabia, but left for home instead of flying to Israel
President Trump's senior adviser Stephen Bannon, who was with the President this weekend in Saudi Arabia, did not continue with him to Israel on Sunday. Instead, Bannon went back to Washington, together with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, in order to handle the political crises facing Trump in the American capital.