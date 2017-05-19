HELP! I'm seeing BUGS! Do you see them too?

BUGS
"Popular Discussions" missing on home page and pages filtered by subject ("politics," for example)
Home page and filtered pages not showing content past May 17 (two days missing?)
ACTION
I filed bug reports just a few minutes ago.
Yesterday I filed a report that the "Popular Discussions" section on the home page was featuring some posts with little activity and some were actually SPAM. Now it seems to be missing altogether.
What do you see?
UPDATE
From a very helpful fellow viner...
pog8 #3
I've been using the Archives to see current publishings. It is at the bottom of the page on the dark grey bar and lists everything published in time order for each day.