Putin says he's 'ready to provide a recording'...eh...TRANSCRIPT of Trump's Russia meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow could provide a record of the exchange between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President Donald Trump, who is accused of sharing classified intelligence.
"If the US administration finds it possible, we are ready to provide a recording of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump to the US Congress and Senate," Mr Putin said during a press conference.
He later clarified that he could provide a transcript, not a recording.
Mr Putin also described US politicians whipping up "anti-Russian sentiment" as either "stupid" or "dangerous".