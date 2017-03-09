From Russia With Love ❤: A new nation on Newsvine about the Trump-Putin bromance and related investigations

What are we to make of all this reporting about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and Russia and hacking and business deals and spies and maybe even blackmail and <ahem> "golden showers"? Boggles the mind.
Whatever your opinion, the leaks and reporting are rolling in, and it seems pretty complex. The purpose of this new nation is to track what's happening (and what's happening seems to be happening fast and furious almost every day) to help us make sense of it all...if that's possible.
The idea for this nation has been in the works for a few months but stalled because, ugh, do we really need another nation? Over time and with some encouragement from fellow admin libredneck and others, the answer was a resounding "maybe," and here we are giving it a shot.
This could be a great resource or a dud. It's up to you, Newsvine. If you join, ferret out those great news stories to seed or clip to this nation and encourage others to do the same, you'll be making a valuable contribution to our understanding of this intricate and increasingly bizarre story of international intrigue and how it affects our country.
Interested? Be sure to read the "fine print" from our profile page: