Trump-Russia Investigation: Exhaustive Document Details Trump's Russia Ties

Mural on Lithuanian restaurant by artist Mindaugas Bonanu Source

An ambitious user on Reddit has compiled—and sourced—a huge amount of information pertaining to Trump's complex interests, relationships and connections within Russia.

Originally posted on Google Docs, the compilation went missing, forcing the user to post a duplicate.

The document includes a user-friendly table of contents and the following introduction:

1. Intro – Required reading

This document’s purpose is to compile all the info I have gathered from every available source (Reddit, twitter, media, etc) on the Trump-Russia connection. I’m not out for conspiracy theories, anything without a reputable source will not be included. My only goal here is to inform. I will continue to improve this document as I go. If you feel I missed anything important, or find any errors, or have any suggestions please let me know. - PostimusMaximus

reddit.com/r/TrumpInvestigation will be the home for this document and anything else related I work on.

Dates preceding a given point are most often when the Source was written, in some instances when referring to specific events or complicated sources the date refers to the time of an event.

Anything mentioned in the Dossier listed off of the Dossier page will be red. I’ve included these for the purpose of seeing plausible links, they are not to be taken as proven fact.

Anything in normal text is a story or report from normal reputable sources (or direct tweets).

Sources are hyperlinked at the end of a given bullet point. Sometimes a link will be featured multiple times in the document in each relevant section or bullet points.

Anything added or updated with the latest doc update will be followed by: *New* (unless I’m provided with a better suggestion)

I encourage you to follow through with the sources. I gave very short descriptions for the sake of keeping the document readable and as you can see it’s still excessive in length. This will hopefully give a clean overview, but the sources will provide you with the full picture of how extensive things are. Feedback may result in me typing up more extensive in document form as opposed to relying on sources to provide the bulk of the information.