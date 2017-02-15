Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 221 Seeds: 820 Comments: 35537 Since: Aug 2010

Andrew Puzder expected to withdraw from labor secretary nomination, source says; Senate Republicans want him dropped

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 11:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

✂  

Andrew Puzder, President Trump’s pick for labor secretary, is expected to withdraw his name from the nomination, a source close to the restaurant executive tells CBS News’ Major Garrett. 

The source says he does not believe Puzder will appear for his confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committee. 

Asked why, the source said, “I think he’s very tired of the abuse.”

Another source working on Puzder’s confirmation preparation also told Garrett that the odds were about 80 percent odds that the CKE Restaurants executive would pull out of the nomination. 

The news comes after days of intense scrutiny over Puzder’s fitness to lead the Labor Department and questionable support from Republican senators. 

 

Top Senate Republicans urge White House to withdraw Puzder nomination 

Top Senate Republicans have urged the White House to withdraw the Andrew Puzder nomination for labor secretary, a senior GOP source said, adding there are four firm Republican no votes and possibly up to 12.

Puzder needs at least 50 votes to pass with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Mike Pence, and Republicans only hold control of 52 seats.Puzder, the CEO of the company that owns the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fast food chains, has faced fierce opposition mostly from Democrats in part related to his position on labor issues as well as the fact that he employed an undocumented housekeeper.

A Puzder spokesman could not be reached for comment.

CNN has also reached out to the White House for comment and have not yet received a response.A source told CNN that Puzder has been getting conflicting advice from the White House on what to do.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor