Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 221 Seeds: 820 Comments: 35537 Since: Aug 2010

'He Will Die in Jail': Amid damning reports about aides' ongoing contacts with Russian officials during his campaign, Trump's angry tweet storm spurs threat that US intelligence is ready to 'go nuclear'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

✂  

‘He will die in jail’: Intelligence community ready to ‘go nuclear’ on Trump, senior source says

U.S national security officials are reportedly ready to “go nuclear” after President Donald Trump’s latest attack on the intelligence community.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday and Wednesday, Trump insisted that the “real scandal” was not that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn lied about his contact with Russia. Instead, the president blasted what he said were “un-American” leaks that led to Flynn’s ousting.

On Wednesday, former NSA intelligence analyst John Schindler provided some insight into the reaction of national security officials.

“Now we go nuclear,” he wrote on Twitter. “[Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [email from] senior [intelligence community] friend, it began: ‘He will die in jail.'”

“US intelligence is not the problem here,” Schindler added in another tweet. “The President’s collusion with Russian intelligence is. Many details, but the essence is simple.”

 

Damning reports emerge of Trump campaign's frequent talks with Russian intelligence: Campaign aides said to have been in regular contact, despite repeated insistence there had been no pre-election talks between Trump team and Russia

Despite the uncertainties, the reports are threatening to the Trump administration on a number of levels.

* They flatly contradict the White House spokesman, Sean Spicer, who on Tuesday repeated his earlier assertions that there had been no pre-election contacts between the Trump team and Russian officials. Last month, Trump himself also denied any such contacts.

* They pile further pressure on the Republican congressional leadership to launch committee hearings on Russian election interference that were promised, but have so far failed to materialise.

* They are a further sign that intelligence officials are willing to leak extensively against the Trump administration, making it extremely risky for the White House to try to shut down investigations into collusion with Moscow that are reportedly being carried out by several intelligence agencies.

* They add circumstantial weight to the reports on the Trump campaign’s Kremlin links compiled last year and passed to the FBI by a former MI6 officer, Christopher Steele. His reports alleged active, sustained and covert collusion to subvert the election which, if confirmed, could constitute 

 

The Spy Revolt Against Donald Trump Begins: Intelligence Community pushes back against a White House it considers leaky, untruthful and penetrated by the Kremlin

Our Intelligence Community is so worried by the unprecedented problems of the Trump administration—not only do senior officials possess troubling ties to the Kremlin, there are nagging questions about basic competence regarding Team Trump—that it is beginning to withhold intelligence from a White House which our spies do not trust...

Since NSA provides something like 80 percent of the actionable intelligence in our government, what’s being kept from the White House may be very significant indeed. However, such concerns are widely shared across the IC, and NSA doesn’t appear to be the only agency withholding intelligence from the administration out of security fears.

What’s going on was explained lucidly by a senior Pentagon intelligence official, who stated that “since January 20, we’ve assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM,” meaning the White House Situation Room, the 5,500 square-foot conference room in the West Wing where the president and his top staffers get intelligence briefings.“

There’s not much the Russians don’t know at this point,” the official added in wry frustration.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor