Silencing Elizabeth Warren backfires on Senate GOP

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Wed Feb 8, 2017
The Senate has silenced Elizabeth Warren.

And by doing so, majority Republicans just handed the liberal firebrand a megaphone -- further elevating President Donald Trump's fiercest and most prominent critic in the Senate and turning her into a Democratic hero.

The rebuke of Warren came after the Massachusetts Democrat read a letter written 30 years ago by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., opposing the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship...

The moment immediately galvanized the Democratic base. Weeks after the women's marches around the country turned out droves of anti-Trump protesters, Warren -- silenced by male senators for attempting to read a letter from a civil rights icon -- had given those women a new rallying point.

Adding fuel to the backlash, supporters noted the apparent hypocrisy that Warren's male colleagues were able to read from the letter uninterrupted.

 

