Chaffetz: No oversight talk in Oval Office meeting with Trump

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House oversight committee, may be probing President Donald Trump's lease of the Old Post Office Hotel, but when the two met at the White House Tuesday, Chaffetz says Trump told him to refrain from talking about any investigations.
"Before my bum even hit the chair, the president said, 'No oversight. You can’t talk about anything that has to do with oversight,'" the Utah Republican told reporters after his 30-minute meeting, which he said was his first time ever in the Oval Office. He said the only other person in the room was Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus.