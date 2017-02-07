Trump's energy plan doesn't mention solar, an industry that just added 51,000 jobs

✂
The White House website may not even mention it as part of Trump’s “America First Energy Plan” — but the U.S. solar industry continues to post dramatic job growth numbers.
According to a new annual report by the nonprofit Solar Foundation, more than 51,000 solar industry jobs were added in 2016, a 24.5 percent increase over 2015. Overall, the foundation finds, some 260,000 Americans now work in the solar industry...
The new report calculates that for total jobs, solar is now the second largest U.S. energy industry, second only to oil and petroleum and considerably larger than coal.