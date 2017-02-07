Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 220 Seeds: 804 Comments: 34984 Since: Aug 2010

Trump's energy plan doesn't mention solar, an industry that just added 51,000 jobs

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 1:13 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The White House website may not even mention it as part of Trump’s “America First Energy Plan” — but the U.S. solar industry continues to post dramatic job growth numbers.

According to a new annual report by the nonprofit Solar Foundation, more than 51,000 solar industry jobs were added in 2016, a 24.5 percent increase over 2015. Overall, the foundation finds, some 260,000 Americans now work in the solar industry...

The new report calculates that for total jobs, solar is now the second largest U.S. energy industry, second only to oil and petroleum and considerably larger than coal.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor