BREAKING: Federal judge in Seattle puts nationwide halt to Trump's travel ban; Customs tells airlines it's 'back to business as usual'; DOJ to file for emergency stay of court order

A federal judge in Seattle has ordered a halt to enforcement of President Trump’s controversial travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled in favor Friday of Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who sued to invalidate key provisions of Trump’s executive order. That order indefinitely blocks entry to the United States for Syrian refugees and temporarily suspends entry to citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

The temporary restraining order is granted on a nationwide basis, Robart said.

“The Constitution prevailed today,” Ferguson said. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”

Gov. Jay Inslee, writing on Twitter, called it “a tremendous victory for the state of Washington.

“No person, not even the president, is above the law,” Inslee said. “We should feel heartened by today’s victory and more resolute than ever that we are fighting on the right side of history.”

In his oral ruling, Robart said Washington had standing to bring the case forward and provided evidence that Trump’s order has immediate harm. And the lawsuit, the judge said, has substantial likelihood of success in its underlying challenge to the constitutionality of the order. 

#3: White House press says DOJ will "file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate.

#2: Customs and Border Patrol just wrapped a 9p ET call with the airlines, "back to business as usual" as Federal judge in WA blocks travel ban. 

#1: A Department of Homeland Security official told NBC News that the judge's order will have no immediate practical effect. All previously issued visas from the seven affected countries were canceled by last week's executive order, the official said, meaning people would have to reapply.

