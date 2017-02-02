House Republicans Introduce National 'Right to Work' Bill

Workers in Minnesota marched in solidarity with their Wisconsin counterparts whose labor rights were stripped by state lawmakers and Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. Source

WASHINGTON, DC--House Republicans Steve King and Joe Wilson introduced a national "right to work" (RTW) bill Wednesday that would allow union-represented workers to forgo payment of union dues and fees.

The national bill, like RTW laws in over two dozen states, compels unions to represent workers covered by a labor/management-negotiated contract whether they pay for representation or not.

Compulsory representation without compensation is the subject of several lawsuits working their way through the courts. Among other claims, unions say RTW violates the "takings" clause of the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution, which reads in part:

No person shall...be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.

Walsh has argued that the bill is necessary so as not to force workers to join unions. Under existing federal law, however, union membership is voluntary, and those who do not wish to formally join a union are only liable to pay their "fair share" of the cost of union representation, e.g. negotiating and administering labor contracts.

Unions are typically certified following a majority vote of workers in a "bargaining unit" identified through processes established by state and/or federal laws. Elections are overseen by the responsible government authority.

Represented workers are entitled to additional rights, including running for and voting for union office, approving union rules, accepting or rejecting negotiated contracts, and more.

The new bill drew immediate rebuke from Robert Martinez, Jr., who heads the 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM):

So-called right-to-work has done enough harm to working people in the states where it is law. Forcing it upon every state in the country would be a national disaster...In states that prohibit employees and their employers from negotiating fair share fees, it’s working families who get the short end of the stick.

In 2015, the Economic Policy Institute found that the typical worker in an RTW state earned $1,558 less per year than his/her counterpart in a non-RTW state. Citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other sources, the AFL-CIO reported a $6,109 difference in annual pay, less health insurance, and more workplace injuries in RTW states.