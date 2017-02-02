Scott Walker: White House Interested In Taking Wisconsin Antiunion Laws National

✂
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about how the White House can implement pieces of the Republican governor's contentious policy that all-but eliminated public sector unions in the state.
The Wisconsin law passed in 2011 effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers. The fight over its passage led to protests as large as 100,000 people and Walker's recall election in 2012, which he survived...
Union membership in Wisconsin has declined nearly 40 percent since the law's passage in 2011. Just 8 percent of the state's workforce is in a union.*
* Walker also signed a so-called "right to work" bill in March 2015
President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress are drawing up plans to take on the government bureaucracy they have long railed against, by eroding job protections and grinding down benefits that federal workers have received for a generation...
Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the oversight committee, said in an email that he would “fight any effort to roll back civil service protections” — and worried that whistle blowers could lose their legal right to be immune from retaliation.
Others raise the specter that Republican proposals could allow political favoritism to creep into a system Congress created in 1883 to remove federal jobs from patronage ranks.
If organized labor were as strong today as it was in the late 1970s, nonunion men without a high-school diploma would be earning 9 percent more, according to a new study.