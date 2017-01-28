✂

INSIDE THE FBI

ABC News, Aug. 2: What FBI Director James Comey Really Said About Hillary Clinton Email Probe

In Clinton's case, the FBI did not find evidence "sufficient to establish" that she knew she was receiving or sending classified information and that it was against the law, Comey said... Comey said he knows that "frustrates people, but that's the way the law is, and that's the way the practice is in the Department of Justice." He said that as many as 20 agents, investigators, analysts and others within the FBI were assigned to the case and that they unanimously agreed charges were not warranted.

RealClear Politics, Oct. 25: Giuliani: "We Got A Couple Of Surprises Left"

Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani said on the FOX News Channel today that the campaign has a "couple of surprises" left. "We got a couple of surprises left," Giuliani said on FOX & Friends. "I call them surprises in the way that we’re going to campaign to get our message out there. Maybe in a little bit of a different way and you’ll see and I think it will be enormously effective. And I do think that all of these revelations about Hillary Clinton finally are beginning to have an impact."

Business Insider, Oct. 28: The FBI is investigating new emails related to Hillary Clinton uncovered in probe into Anthony Weiner's sexting

FBI Director James Comey, in a letter to congressional leaders, said the team in charge of looking into Clinton's server briefed him Thursday on new emails it found "in connection with an unrelated case." "The FBI cannot yet assess whether or not this material may be significant," Comey wrote. "I cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work."

Newsweek, Oct. 28: Hillary Clinton's Emails: The Real Reason the FBI Is Reviewing More of Them

There is no indication the emails in question were withheld by Clinton during the investigation, the law enforcement official told Newsweek, nor does the discovery suggest she did anything illegal. Also, none of the emails were to or from Clinton, the official said... . In the course of that investigation, agents seized a laptop computer Weiner shared with his wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime Clinton aide who has already been questioned by the FBI during its investigation. The bureau found the emails now being examined on this shared device, which agents obtained some time ago. This new evidence relates to how Abedin managed her emails... Abedin, like many State Department officials, found the government network technology to be cumbersome, and she had great trouble printing documents there, investigative records show. As a result, she sometimes transferred emails from her unclassified State Department account to either her Yahoo account or her account on Clinton’s server, and printed the emails from there.

The New Yorker, Oct. 29: James Comey Broke with Loretta Lynch and Justice Department Tradition

Coming less than two weeks before the Presidential election, Comey’s decision to make public new evidence that may raise additional legal questions about Clinton was contrary to the views of the Attorney General, according to a well-informed Administration official. Lynch expressed her preference that Comey follow the department’s longstanding practice of not commenting on ongoing investigations, and not taking any action that could influence the outcome of an election, but he said that he felt compelled to do otherwise... Four years ago, then Attorney General Eric Holder formalized this practice in a memo to all Justice Department employees. The memo warned that, when handling political cases, officials “must be particularly sensitive to safeguarding the Department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and nonpartisanship.” To guard against unfair conduct, Holder wrote, employees facing questions about “the timing of charges or overt investigative steps near the time of a primary or general election” should consult with the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division.

Bloomberg, Oct. 30: Polls Show Clinton Support Slipped After FBI Letter

An ABC/Washington Post tracking survey released Sunday, conducted both before and after Comey’s letter was made public on Friday, found that about one-third of likely voters, including 7 percent of Clinton supporters, said the new e-mail revelations made them less likely to support the former secretary of state. The poll found that Clinton received support from 46 percent of likely voters to Trump’s 45 percent, suggesting the race is a toss-up. That contrasts with the 12-point advantage that Clinton held in the same poll a week ago. Trump’s numbers have crept up, in part, as more Republicans have gotten behind their candidate.

Fox News (Transcript), Nov. 2: Giuliani: Case is clearer against Clinton Foundation; Comey adviser: His silence would've had ramifications

KELLY: So can you -- I mean, you are a former federal prosecutors. You've been around this block. How does it work? I mean, how is it that just now, we're -- so we're a couple days out from the election. This would have been good to know a few weeks ago on the record. GIULIANI: Because my former assistant James Comey made the wrong decision in July. KELLY: But that was on a separate track. I mean, what about this one? Why wasn't this disclosed? GIULIANI: You have outraged FBI agents that talk to me. They are outraged at the injustice. They are outraged at being turned down by the Justice Department to open a grand jury. They are convinced that Loretta Lynch has corrupted the Justice Department. You've got people in the Justice Department in charge of this investigation who are defense lawyers for Clinton people. KELLY: Uh-hm. GIULIANI: I mean, this is about as outrageous a corruption of the Justice Department has ever seen. KELLY: So you think, let me just ask you, Mr. Mayor. So, you think this is, because we have been reporting on dissension inside the FBI, alleged -- GIULIANI: Oh, it is real.

Daily Beast, Nov. 3: Meet Donald Trump’s Top FBI Fanboy

[Jim] Kallstrom is the former head of the New York FBI office, installed in that post in the ’90s by then-FBI director Louis Freeh, one of Giuliani’s longtime friends. Kallstrom has, like Giuliani, been on an anti-Comey romp for months, most often on Fox, where he’s called the Clintons as a “crime family.” He has been invoking unnamed FBI agents who contact him to complain about Comey’s exoneration of Clinton in one interview after another, positioning himself as an apolitical champion of FBI values... Kallstrom, whose exchanges with active agents about particular cases are as contrary to FBI policy as Giuliani’s, formally and passionately endorsed Trump this week on Stuart Varney’s Fox Business show, adding that Clinton is a “pathological liar.”... Kallstrom adamantly denied he’d ever said he was in contact with agents “involved” in the Clinton case, insisting that he didn’t even know “the agents’ names... I know agents in the building who used to work for me. I don’t know any agents in the Washington field office involved directly in the investigation.” Later, though he acknowledged that “the bulk” of the agents on the Weiner case are “in the New York office,” even as he insisted that the “locals” he told Pirro would’ve leaked the renewed probe had not Comey revealed it were not necessarily agents.

The Guardian, Nov. 4: 'The FBI is Trumpland': anti-Clinton atmosphere spurred leaking, sources say

Deep antipathy to Hillary Clinton exists within the FBI, multiple bureau sources have told the Guardian, spurring a rapid series of leaks damaging to her campaign just days before the election.

Current and former FBI officials, none of whom were willing or cleared to speak on the record, have described a chaotic internal climate that resulted from outrage over director James Comey’s July decision not to recommend an indictment over Clinton’s maintenance of a private email server on which classified information transited.

“The FBI is Trumpland,” said one current agent...

The currently serving FBI agent said Clinton is “the antichrist personified to a large swath of FBI personnel,” and that “the reason why they’re leaking is they’re pro-Trump.”

The agent called the bureau “Trumplandia”, with some colleagues openly discussing voting for a GOP nominee who has garnered unprecedented condemnation from the party’s national security wing and who has pledged