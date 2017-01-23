Newsvine

American Idle

About "Balls," said the queen. "If I had them I'd be king." Articles: 219 Seeds: 782 Comments: 34180 Since: Aug 2010

As late returns from California drive up Clinton's popular vote lead, Trump repeats debunked voter fraud claim at meeting with Hill leaders

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by American Idle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

✂  

In his first meeting with congressional leaders of both parties since taking office, President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated a debunked claim that he lost the national popular vote only because of widespread voter fraud.

Multiple sources described the exchange as part of a generally lighthearted meet-and-greet between Trump and the lawmakers at the White House. It’s unclear whether any of the leaders responded to Trump.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) confirmed that Trump made the voter fraud claim, but added, "I didn't pay a lot of attention to it. I was ready to move onto some policy issues. I didn't anticipate that discussion."

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor