Trump Education Dept. pick Betsy DeVos omitted $125,000 anti-union political donation from Senate disclosure form

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team acknowledged Friday that Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, omitted a $125,000 political donation from disclosures she submitted to a Senate committee in advance of her confirmation hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday...
The missing donation — to a Michigan committee that successfully opposed a ballot initiative that would have enshrined collective-bargaining rights in the state constitution — represents a small fraction of the more than $5 million in donations that DeVos did disclose last week to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP).
But the acknowledgment that DeVos’s disclosures were incomplete comes as Democrats have raised concerns that GOP leaders are trying to rush a confirmation hearing before DeVos — a Michigan billionaire and major Republican donor — can be fully vetted...
The Office of Government Ethics — which is responsible for vetting presidential nominees, and identifying and resolving potential conflicts of interest — has not yet completed its review of DeVos’s background and finances.
