Former British spy identified as the Trump dossier source now in hiding; was trusted FBI 'asset'; and not the only source of explosive intel

1/11/16 Yahoo News: The British ex-spy behind the Trump dossier was an FBI asset

Steele was a known quantity who had produced reliable information about Russia in the past. “He’s a meticulous professional, and there are no questions about his integrity,” said one U.S. official who has worked with Steele. “The information he provided me [about Russia] was valuable and useful.”

1/11/16, Raw Story: BBC correspondent: Ex-British intelligence officer ‘not the only source’ for Russia’s Trump dossier

The existence of a compromising Russian dossier on President-elect Donald Trump has been confirmed by multiple sources, BBC Washington Correspondent Paul Wood revealed on Wednesday...

“The rumors or the allegations or whatever you want to call them have been circulating for a number of months now,” Wood explained. “I saw the report, compiled by the former British intelligence officer, back in October. He is not, and this is the crucial thing, the only source for this.”