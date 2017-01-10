BREAKING: Intel chiefs presented Trump with claims of Russian efforts to compromise him; earlier report said he could be blackmailed. UPDATE: Trump responds on Twitter. UPDATE: Buzzfeed posts full document

✂

Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN. The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible. The FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources, but has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Mr. Trump. The classified briefings last week were presented by four of the senior-most US intelligence chiefs -- Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers.

UPDATE 1:

Trump responds on Twitter

‏@realDonaldTrump

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!

5:19 PM - 10 Jan 2017

UPDATE 2:

Buzzfeed posts full document

These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia

Jan. 10, 2017, at 8:09 p.m.

The dossier, which is a collection of memos written over a period of months, includes specific, unverified, and potentially unverifiable allegations of contact between Trump aides and Russian operatives, and graphic claims of sexual acts documented by the Russians. CNN reported Tuesday that a two-page synopsis of the report was given to President Obama and Trump. Now BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.

RELATED:

Mother Jones, Oct. 31: A Veteran Spy Has Given the FBI Information Alleging a Russian Operation to Cultivate Donald Trump

This was, the former spy remarks, "an extraordinary situation."... The former spy says he concluded that the information he had collected on Trump was "sufficiently serious" to share with the FBI. Mother Jones has reviewed that report and other memos this former spy wrote. The first memo, based on the former intelligence officer's conversations with Russian sources, noted, "Russian regime has been cultivating, supporting and assisting TRUMP for at least 5 years. Aim, endorsed by PUTIN, has been to encourage splits and divisions in western alliance." It maintained that Trump "and his inner circle have accepted a regular flow of intelligence from the Kremlin, including on his Democratic and other political rivals." It claimed that Russian intelligence had "compromised" Trump during his visits to Moscow and could "blackmail him." It also reported that Russian intelligence had compiled a dossier on Hillary Clinton based on "bugged conversations she had on various visits to Russia and intercepted phone calls." The former intelligence officer says the response from the FBI was "shock and horror."

Reuters via Huffington Post, Nov. 10: Russia Says It Was In Touch With Trump Campaign During The Election