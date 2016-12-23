Holiday Greetings for Family and Friends (and Frenemies!) Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By American Idle Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:41 PM politicsholidaydonald-trumpchristmasnew-yearaclugreetingsplanned-parenthoodhillary-clinton2016trump-supporterstrump-votersclinton-foundatio Discuss: ! We sent this holiday greeting to everyone on our 'naughty and nice' list: keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment