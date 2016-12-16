Clinton aide Huma Abedin didn't receive copy of search warrant, raising questions on whether FBI violated Federal rules to search emails

✂

A letter from Huma Abedin‘s attorney is raising new questions about whether the FBI broke federal rules when agents searched her emails obtained from her now estranged husband Anthony Weiner‘s computer.

The letter from Abedin’s attorneys, obtained by LawNewz.com, indicates that neither Abedin nor Weiner received a copy of the warrant used to search the electronic data. The letter, addressed to Federal Judge Kevin Castel, was in response to a request by a California attorney who is demanding that the search warrant and search warrant application be released by the FBI to the public.

The letter from Abedin’s attorneys states:

Ms. Abedin is unable to evaluate the application [to release the warrant publicly] because the Government has never provided her with a copy of the warrant it reportedly obtained to search certain e-mails — e-mails that Ms. Abdedin was not aware were on Mr. Weiner’s computer until October 28th, when Director Comey wrote his first letter to Congress. We understand that Mr. Weiner has likewise not been provided with a copy of his material.

Interestingly, and perhaps strategically, the letter goes on to cite the federal rules of criminal procedure which require “the officer executing the warrant” to “give a copy of the warrant and a receipt for the property taken to the person from whom, or from whose premises, the property was taken or leave a copy of the warrant and receipt at the place where the officer took the property.”

So the question is: if Abedin and Weiner never received a copy of the warrant did the FBI violate these rules? If so, what happens?