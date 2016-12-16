Clinton aide Huma Abedin says she never received FBI warrants for email searches

✂

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin told a Manhattan federal judge in a court filing Thursday that neither she nor Anthony Weiner ever received FBI search warrants for emails found on her estranged husband’s computer — raising questions about whether FBI warrants for the emails were ever issued, and if so to whom.

In the letter, Abedin’s lawyer said she is unable to comment on a Los Angeles lawyer’s request for FBI warrants tied to her emails, because “the government has never provided her with a copy of the warrant it reportedly obtained to search certain emails.”

“We understand that Mr. Weiner has likewise not been provided with a copy of the material,” said the letter from lawyer Karen Dunn.

Abedin’s letter is tied to a request by E. Randol Schoenberg, a genealogist and lawyer based in LA, who has asked a Manhattan federal judge to help him get to the bottom of FBI Director Jim Comey’s late-October surprise announcement that emails tied to the agency’s probe into Clinton’s email server were found on Anthony Weiner’s computer during the FBI’s probe into his sexting with an underage teen...

Dunn’s letter Thursday cites law that states an officer executing the warrant “must give a copy of the warrant and a receipt or the property taken to the person from whom, or from whose premise, the property was taken.”