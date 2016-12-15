Elizabeth Warren, Democrats push for President-elect Donald Trump to divest his business holdings

Citing concerns about possible overlap between his businesses and work in office, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and other Democrats announced legislation Thursday that would require President-elect Donald Trump to address any potential conflicts of interest.
The bill, which will be formally introduced when the Senate returns in January, would require the president and vice president to disclose and divest any potential financial conflicts of interest.
It would further require presidential appointees to recuse themselves from any such matters involving the president's financial interests that come before their agencies.